Police declare 3 wanted, place N300k bounty

Kano State Police Commissioner Muhammad Husain Gumel has declared three notorious thugs wanted promising a sum reward of N100,000 each for whoever found them.

Alhaji Gumel who made the promise on Wednesday 3rd of August 2023, while delivering his speech at the opening ceremony of a friendly football match between the Police Command and the repentant youths in Kano.

According to him,” he declare them wanted after they refused to cooperate and come out for dialogue with the police even as 99 thugs showed up when the Police Command only invited 30″

“If the communities bring these wanted thugs in spirit of community policing, they will take home N300,000 from me” the CP…