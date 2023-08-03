Role of a strong, independent judiciary in a nation (3)

A. Procedural technicalities and delay in court process

PROCEDURAL technicality is a major cankerworm bedeviling the administration of Justice in Nigeria. Procedural laws refer to rules that prescribe the steps for having a right or duty judicially enforced, as opposed to substantive law that defines specific rights or duties. It follows therefore that the dismissal of a case on the premise of failure of a party to follow a proper step for the judicial enforcement of his rights will amount to procedural technicality. Conversely, substantial justice has been defined as Justice fairly administered according to rules of substantive law, regardless of any…