APC Chieftain hails Tinubu over nomination of ex-acting chairman, Kyari

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) and senatorial candidate for Anambra Central in the 2023 general elections, Chief Kodlichukwu Okelekwe, on Friday showered encomium on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for nominating former acting National Chairman of the ruling party, Abubakar Kyari, as a Minister.

Chief Okelekwe in a statement made available to Tribune Online, averred that Kyari’s nomination further affirmed generally acclaimed exemplary leadership and dedication to public good at all levels.

He noted that the APC’s leader has earned a reputation for visionary and inspiring leadership, as well as consistently striving for excellence and betterment of our…