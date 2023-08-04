Bayelsa Guber: Brass APC stakeholders withdraw support for Sylva over Nembe Crisis

The immediate-past lawmaker who represented Nembe-Brass Federal Constituency of Bayelsa State in the House of Representatives under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon Israel Sunny-Goli, has announced his Withdrawal from the campaign of his former principal, Chief Timipre Sylva, candidate of the party in the forthcoming November 11th governorship election.

Sunny-Goli made this announcement at a news conference on Thursday in Yenagoa, explaining that the former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources who has been his principal for 20 years currently lacks the structure to defeat the incumbent Governor, Senator Douye Diri, of the Peoples Democratic Party…