BREAKING: Tinubu adds Keyamo, withdraws Maryam Shetty as ministerial nominee 

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has communicated to the National Assembly, withdrawing the nomination of Maryam Shetty as a ministerial nominee from Kano State.

Tribune Online reports on Wednesday that the President, in a supplementary list sent to the upper chamber, nominated 19 more persons, including Maryam Shetty, to be screened and confirmed together with his 28-man list earlier sent for ministerial positions.

Our reporter gathered that the President, in a latest development, asked the Senate to replace Maryam Shettywith Mairiga Mahmud.

President Tinubu also added Festus Keyamo as a ministerial nominee.

