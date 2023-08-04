Don harps on effective waste management

A university Don, Prof. Muniratu Maliki, has tasked government tiers and other relevant stakeholders in the country on the need to engage in effective sensitisation on waste management.
Maliki, a Professor of Environmental and Analytical Chemistry at the Edo State University Uzairue made the call while presenting a paper titled: “Economic and Environmental Sustainability Through Dump-Mining” at the 10th inaugural Lecture of the university.
She said the sensitisation would go a long way to address environmental problems as well as improve waste management is the country.
“There is an increasing global campaign to urgently address the issue of waste mismanagement.
“If…
Source: Nigerian Tribune