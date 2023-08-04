Don harps on effective waste management

A university Don, Prof. Muniratu Maliki, has tasked government tiers and other relevant stakeholders in the country on the need to engage in effective sensitisation on waste management.

Maliki, a Professor of Environmental and Analytical Chemistry at the Edo State University Uzairue made the call while presenting a paper titled: “Economic and Environmental Sustainability Through Dump-Mining” at the 10th inaugural Lecture of the university.

She said the sensitisation would go a long way to address environmental problems as well as improve waste management is the country.

“There is an increasing global campaign to urgently address the issue of waste mismanagement.

“If…