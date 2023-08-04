FAAN suspends taxi service at Abuja airpot

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced the suspension of airport car hire service at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja with immediate effect.

In a statement signed by Abdullahi Yakubu-Funtua, the suspension is due to an unresolved factional dispute amongst the car hire operators which has been affecting airport car hire service operations.

“Consequent upon this suspension, FAAN Management advises the general public and all airport users, particularly our esteemed passengers to use secured alternative means of transportation or E-hailing services in and out of the airport.

“The Management of FAAN regrets any inconvenience this necessary…