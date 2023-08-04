Forensic audit of CBN underway, Tinubu tells World Bank

President Bola Tinubu has disclosed that a comprehensive forensic audit of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is underway, while a thorough overhaul of the Civil Service payroll is imminent.

He revealed this during an audience with the President of the World Bank, Mr. Ajay Banga on Friday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

A statement issued on Friday night by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) quoted him as saying :

”A comprehensive forensic audit is on-going at the Central Bank. We are going to do very serious structural review of the Civil Service payroll. I can’t believe in the numbers I’m seeing and I’ve had that experience before at…