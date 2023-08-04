How to make shawarma at home

Making shawarma at home is easier than it may seem, allowing you to customise the ingredients to your taste. Here is a basic recipe for making chicken shawarma at home:

Ingredients:

– 500g boneless, skinless chicken thighs or breasts, thinly sliced

– 1/4 cup plain yoghurt

– 3 tablespoons olive oil

– 3 cloves garlic, minced

– 1 teaspoon ground cumin

– 1 teaspoon paprika

– 1/2 teaspoon ground coriander

– 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

– 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper (adjust to your spice preference)

– Juice of 1 lemon

– Salt and pepper to taste

For Assembling:

– Pita bread or flatbreads

– Lettuce, shredded

– Tomatoes, sliced

– Cucumber, sliced

– Red onion, thinly…