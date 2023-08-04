How to make shawarma at home

Making shawarma at home is easier than it may seem, allowing you to customise the ingredients to your taste. Here is a basic recipe for making chicken shawarma at home:
Ingredients:
– 500g boneless, skinless chicken thighs or breasts, thinly sliced
– 1/4 cup plain yoghurt
– 3 tablespoons olive oil
– 3 cloves garlic, minced
– 1 teaspoon ground cumin
– 1 teaspoon paprika
– 1/2 teaspoon ground coriander
– 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
– 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper (adjust to your spice preference)
– Juice of 1 lemon
– Salt and pepper to taste
For Assembling:
– Pita bread or flatbreads
– Lettuce, shredded
– Tomatoes, sliced
– Cucumber, sliced
– Red onion, thinly…
