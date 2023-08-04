In defence of the PAP against false narratives

THE relevance of teaching history is underscored by the discipline’s capacity to aid people in understanding the world around them amidst the changes affecting almost everything. Learning history also provides a context within which people could appreciate current events and how they also fit into the grand scheme of things. Oftentimes people hardly come to terms with the realization that life itself is dynamic and change is inevitable. They therefore become captives of the past, a situation which restrains their growth and if they are unable to adapt to the realities, there is the tendency of them employing violence to resist the innovations and the new initiatives. This…