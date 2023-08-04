NDIC assures speedy payment of insured sums to depositors 

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has called for calm among depositors affected by the recent revocation of the licenses of 178 Microfinance Banks (MFBs) and four Primary Mortgage Banks (PMBs) by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), assuring them of speedy payment of their insured sums.

The Managing Director of NDIC, Mr. Bello Hassan, gave the assurance during a three-day capacity-building workshop for the management staff of the corporation held at the Four Point by Sheraton Hotel, Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State on Friday.

With the theme: ‘Result Based Procurement: A Strategic Approach’, the event was organized by NDIC in collaboration with the Bureau of…