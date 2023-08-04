OAGF, NCS to collaborate towards improved revenue

The Accountant General of the Federation, Dr. Oluwayoyin Maidein has expressed readiness to collaborate with Nigeria Custom Service (NCS) to increase revenue for the Federal Government.

Dr. Madein gave the assurance when the Ag Comptroller of Custom paid her a courtesy visit in her Office on Wednesday in Abuja .

Madein stressed that the OAGF would co-operate and collaborate with all the revenue generating agencies to achieve the Federal Government revenue target towards economic development.

She noted that the Nigeria Custom Service is one of the major key organisations which the Federal Government rely on for survival, adding that the NCS plays a positive role in revenue…