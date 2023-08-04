Police neutralise suspected kidnappers, arrest informants, rescue 10 victims in Bauchi 

The Nigerian Police, Bauchi State Police Command, has disclosed that it neutralised many suspected kidnappers and arrested six suspected gangs of kidnappers and their informants comprising four males and two females terrorising Burra village particularly and Ningi LGA generally.

The feat, according to the Command, was as a result of unrelenting and aggressive counter-kidnapping strategies which have continued to yield positive results as the operatives of the Command and other sister security agencies recorded yet another harvest of criminal elements.

The disclosure was made by the Commissioner of Police, Auwal Musa Mohammad, while briefing Journalists at the Command…