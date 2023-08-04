SHAKE UP: FG orders senior directors in Finance Ministry to resign

FOLLOWING the reintroduction of the tenure policy in the Federal Civil Service, the Federal Government has ordered all of its directors of Grade Level 17, who have spent eight years on the post to tender their notices for immediate retirement

The directive was contained in a circular signed by the Director of Administration of the Federal Ministry of Finance, Mariya Rufai which was dated August 3, 2023, and was addressed to all directors and heads of units of the ministry.

She noted that this was in line with section 020909 of the revised Public Service Rules (PSR). The Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation on July 28, 2023, launched the newly revised Public…