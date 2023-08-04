Suspected cultists kill man, dump corpse inside tricycle

Suspected members of a cult gang have killed a yet-to-be-identified middle-aged man and dumped his corpse inside a partially destroyed tricycle near the back gate of the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Amaku, Awka, Anambra State capital.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the incident happened on Wednesday as the corpse caused panic in the community.

Residents and passers-by avoided the scene for fear of reprisal from rival cult gangs.

An eyewitness said, “His killers dumped the corpse a few hours ago. I just passed the scene after I parked my car where I have come to visit a sick relative at the hospital.

“The tricycle and the corpse were not there…