Tinubu flags off first phase of NNPCL’s 1,350MWs Abuja power project

President Bola Tinubu, on Friday, flagged-off construction of the first phase of the 1,350MWs Gwagwalada Independent Power Plant (GIPP) in Abuja,

The first phase is expected to deliver 350Mws of the entire project.

Speaking at the official groundbreaking event, the President said part of his campaign promises was to use all available energy sources to increase power generation beyond the current installed capacity of 12,000mw.

He explained that the Joint Venture (JV) will have General Electric (GE), China Machinery and Engineering Corporation (CMEC), and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) on board.

Describing it as another important piece of…