Withdraw court summons or we go on strike, NLC tells FG

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) warns that it will commence a “total” strike beginning from Monday 14th August 2023 if Federal government refused to withdraw the court summons to Congress latest by Friday 11th August 2023.

According to Congress, the federal ministry of Justice through the NICN “has continued to allow itself to be used as a vehicle to truncate the dominance of the tenets of democracy and muzzle/silence the voices of Nigerian workers”, by serving a summons on the leadership of the NLC and TUC to answer to contempt of court charges despite the provisions of the constitution to the contrary and the objective realities.

