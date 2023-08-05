Adeleke has come not just to rule but to write his name in gold —Oba Adetoyese

Oba Abeeb Adetoyese Agbaje is the Olu of Ile-Ogbo in Ayedire Local Government Area of Osun State. In this interview, he speaks on the government of Gov. Ademola Adeleke and other sundry issues. ADEOLU ADEYEMO brings excerpts.

You were alleged to be grabbing people’s lands and selling them. This is a serious allegation against a traditional ruler, how would you react to it?

In the first instance, I am not just a traditional ruler but a respecter of the law. Permit me to state here that inasmuch as my people chose me as their monarch, I have to respect them and allow their fundamental human rights to be exercised.

Why would I descend so low as to be grabbing lands? I can…