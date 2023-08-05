Bogoro LGA partners office of First Lady to curb menace among rural dwellers

Worried by the increase in cases of sexual and gender-based violence in the Area, Bogoro LGC of Bauchi State has expressed its readiness to partner with the office of the First Lady of the State to curb the trend, particularly in the rural areas.

The expression was made by the Director of Administration and General Service of the Council, Mr Nehemiah Marcus, during a sensitization lecture organized by the office of the First Lady held in Bogoro LGA.

Nehemiah Marcus lamented that the high rate of sexual and gender-based violence being reported in the rural areas is worrisome and alarming, a trend he said must be checked.

He said that, “I am seriously disturbed about…