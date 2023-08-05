Deputy Speaker, Kalu lauds Tinubu’s resolve to expand energy availability in Nigeria

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu on Friday applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his determination to expand availability of energy in Nigeria through gas.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS) stated that the applause came on the heels of the groundbreaking ceremony of the Gwagwalada Independent Power Plant (GIPP) project performed by President Tinubu.

The Gwagwalada Independent Power Power Project is a 1,350MW cycle power plant with auxiliaries and balance of plant to be situated on 547 hectares of land already acquired at Gwagwalada in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

It will be recalled that the GIPP was…