Ex-YPP chairman lauds Gov Sule over commissioner-nominees

Former chairman of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in Nasarawa, Bishop Matthew has lauded the state governor, Abdullahi Sule over his choice of commissioner-nominees.

Mathew who stated this in an exclusive interview with Nigerian Tribune on Saturday in Lafia, said with the appointment of grassroots politicians, he believes that the governor will deliver optimal results in the remaining four years of his tenure.

He expressed belief that Gov. Sule had done his homework well, going by the backgrounds, qualifications and impeachable records of the crop of commissioners he has nominated to man the state executive council.

