Lady falls, dies inside domestic well in Kwara

A 21-year-old lady, identified as Hamudat, reportedly fell inside a domestic well in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, on Saturday and was recovered dead.

The Tribune gathered that the lady was mentally handicapped.

The sad incident happened at Ile-Kangu Compound, Pakata area of the Ilorin metropolis in the Ilorin West local government area of the state.

The state Fire Service, which confirmed the incident, said that the terrible incident occurred at about 14:55 hours (02:55 pm).

According to the Head of the Department, media, and publicity of the state Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle, the Firemen who recovered the deceased later handed over her corpse to her father, Alhaji…