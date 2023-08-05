Ministerial screening: Oyetola appears before Senate, says he improved Osun economy 

Former governor of Osun state, Chief Gboyega Oyetola, while appearing before the Senate for his ministerial screening, explained how he turned around the economy of Osun state.

The former Osun governor, Oyetola revealed to the lawmakers that at the time he was governor, N2.5 billion was being deducted at source from the Federal Allocation accruable to the State to settle State indebtedness.

He said that despite the huge monthly deductions, his administration never owed workers’ salaries and pensions.

Osun under his watch, Chief Oyetola declared, also provided other basic amenities like 332 Primary Health Centres, one per ward; and built roads and other…