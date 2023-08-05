No plans to deploy Corps members to Niger Republic — NYSC

The National Youth Service Corps ( NYSC) has denied alleged plans to deploy Corps members to the Niger Republic amidst the ongoing war in the country.

It described the claims as false: “The story fabricated by the purveyor, a skit and content creator, proposed to drive traffic to his platform.”

In a statement issued and signed by its Spokesperson, Mr. Eddy Megwa, the Scheme urged prospective Corps Members and their parents to disregard the story that borders on criminality.

Also, warned content and skit makers against spreading false information capable of subverting the peace of the nation.

“Law Enforcement Agencies will stop at nothing to bring the purveyors of the…