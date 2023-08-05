Obi decries GSK’s exit from Nigeria, laments job loss 

The Labour Party candidate in the February 25 Presidential election has described the exit of GlaxoSmithKline from Nigeria as saddening especially as it leaves a huge consequence of job losses on the already difficult economy.

Obi in a tweet via his verified page, states that “their reason for leaving portends a gloomy future for the country’s investment climate.

“Today, I was saddened to hear that GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), is exiting Nigeria after 51 years of operations.

“Their reason for leaving Nigeria is even more disheartening, that they are no longer perceiving any future growth of the country, which will be anchored on productivity.

“These multinationals…