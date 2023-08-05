Senate evasive on implementation of ECOWAS resolutions 

The Senate at the weekend faltered in taking a firm position on the implementation of resolutions of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on the military coup led by General Abdourahamane Tchiani which ousted a democratically elected President, Mohamed Bazoum in Niger Republic.

The ECOWAS in its resolution gave the new military leader in Niger a one-week ultimatum to restore constitutional order.

President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr Omar Touray, who read the communique at the end of the Extraordinary Summit on Socio-Political Situation in the Republic of Niger, demanded the immediate release and reinstatement of President Mohamed Bazoum as the legitimate…