Sokoto PDP Chieftain cautions Tinubu against military coup





A chieftain of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party in Sokoto State, Honourable Kabiru Aliyu, has cautioned President Bola Tinubu against military options in the ongoing crisis rocking the Niger Republic.

Aliyu, while speaking with our correspondent, said the use of military options in resolving the crisis will create more problems for both Nigeria and the Niger Republic.

“Let me be serious with you, nobody in the state will ever support military options to solve the problem of leadership in the Republic of Niger. “We people of Sokoto State have many things in common with the Niger Republic, first of foremost, we are related to the either by blood or through…





Source: Nigerian Tribune