Tinubu’s ministerial nominee begs Senate over unpatriotic tweets

A ministerial nominee, Dr Bosun Tijani, on Saturday, apologised to the Senate over non-patriotic tweets he tweeted prior to his nomination by President Bola Tinubu.

Senator Abdulfatai Buhari representing Oyo North Senatorial District had quizzed the nominee when he appeared before the Senate for screening today.

“On the 21st of July 2019, Dr Bosun tweeted against Nigeria that he does not appreciate the Nigerian passport and Nigeria as a nation,” the Oyo Senator said after 46-year-old Tijani, tech advocate, read his profile to the lawmakers.

The lawmaker asked the nominee to clarify whether he still believes in Nigeria and the country’s passport.

Addressing the Senate,…