Why should the doctor carry the burden of the society’s collective guilt?

Recently, a friend related to me how he lost his brother, several weeks ago, following a brief illness. “Did he receive the best of care?” I asked. “No,” he replied. “But certainly, he had the best of available care.” I could see he was still battling with his emotions. As a medical doctor, I understood him perfectly. Every doctor knows and must have experienced the difference between “the best of available care “ and “the best of care.”

Medicine is a calling built on the innate desire and tenacity to help others. It carries with it a great responsibility for the practitioner. Since I came into the medical profession, the most nagging question I have had…