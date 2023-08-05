You must obey Tinubu’s directive halting fees hike, NANS tells university authorities

The National Association of Nigerian Students(NANS) has again condemned the recent increment in school fees by some federal universities in the country and the plans by others to do the same any time from now, ahead of the next academic session.

The students’ body asked those universities which had already announced their own increment, such as the University of Lagos(UNILAG) Akoka; University of Abuja(UniAbuja); Obafemi Awolowo University(OAU), Ile- Ife; University of Jos (UNIJOS); University of Benin(UNIBEN), and University of Ibadan(UI), among others, to immediately reverse to the old fees while the others that are planning to do the same to shelve the idea…