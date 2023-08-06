1,200 Nigerians have died during illegal migration in 2023 — NIS

The Comptroller of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Ekiti State Command, Abdulrasheed Ademola, has revealed that no fewer than 1,200 Nigerians have so far died in 2023 through illegal migration to European countries.

The NIS boss who spoke during the 60th anniversary celebration of the establishment of the service, in Ado-Ekiti, the State capital at the weekend, tagged ‘Enhancing Seamless Regular Migration‘ described the “Japa Syndrome” in Nigeria as a big challenge to those going through illegal ports of exit in the quest for greener pastures.

According to him, “Many of our youths die in the Sahara desert, mediterranean sea and so on, which does not worth…