Acclaimed female pastor, 4 others nabbed for kidnapping, robbery

A self-acclaimed female cleric, who is also the wife of the leader of a kidnap gang, identified as Celestine Okuzor Nova, and four others, have been arrested in Delta State.

The kidnap suspects, Franca Okuzor (the acclaimed pastor), Kabi Kester and Henry Owojero, were arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a business woman who was returning from her shop at about 8:30 p.m on July 19.

A masked three gunmen allegedly waylaid the woman and her children at the entrance of their house at Obinoba in Nkwani Local Government Area of the state and whisked away the victim.

Acting on the directive of the Commissioner of Police, CP Wale Abass, operatives of Obiaruku Police Station…