Anambra govt, cooperative societies partner on food sufficiency

As Anambra joined the rest of the world to mark 2023 International Cooperative Day today (Saturday), the State Government through the Ministry of Commerce and Industry is currently seeking partnerships with the Cooperative societies operating in the state on food sufficiency.

The State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Mr Christian Udechukwu, who disclosed this on Saturday at Ekwueme Square Awka, venue of this year’s celebration, said the partnership will help boost agricultural production for food sufficiency in the state and beyond.

The Commissioner stated that the State Governor, Charles Soludo is desirous of empowering the societies after the partnership, explaining…