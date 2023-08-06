Edo: Obaseki reportedly set to impeach Deputy in contempt of court

In a daring move and barring any last minute change of plan, the governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki is reportedly set to disobey the pronouncement of the Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja, which ruled last Friday that all parties maintain “Status Quo Ante Bellum”, pending the hearing slated for Thursday, 10Th August, 2023.

Hon. Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court Abuja issued a temporary order stopping the move by the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, to impeach his Deputy, Phillip Shaibu.

Impecable Insider information revealed that in disregard for the temporary order, an impeachment ambush has been set for the early hours of Monday, 7th August as…