FRCN north central zonal office faces closure amid ownership crisis

Family of the former plateau state Chairman of the defunct National Party of Nigeria, NPN, Alhaji Yahaya Sabo have cried out over illegal acquisition of their father’s property by Abdulahi Adamu, immediate past national chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for over 25 years without payment.

The family threatened to close the Radio Nigeria North Central Zonal office in Lafia, if the former APC National Chairman continued to occupy the property in the state capital without payment.

Speaking to Journalists in Lafia, Saturday, first son of the former NPN Chairman, Alhaji Mohammed Yahaya Sabo alleged that the first civilian governor of the state, Abdullahi Adamu…