Jamie Foxx apologises, deletes controversial Instagram post

Actor Jamie Foxx has apologised for an Instagram post that was accused of being antisemitic.

Foxx, 55, earlier posted “They killed this dude name Jesus… what do you think they’ll do to you???! #fakefriends #fakelove”.

However, some social media users said Foxx’s post echoed an antisemitic belief that Jewish people were collectively responsible for Jesus Christ’s death.

On Saturday, Foxx addressed the criticism in a new Instagram post which said: “I want to apologise to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post.

“I now know my choice of words has caused offense and I’m sorry. That was never my intent.

“To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake…