Kabiosi singer, Psalm Ebube releases book, Future Ready Leaders

Ahead of the International Youth Day, media expert and popular publisher, Professor Psalm Ebube has concluded plans to launch his latest book entitled Future Ready Leaders: 70 Valiant Leadership Insights.

Ebube, whose real name is real name is Akinyemi Oluwasesan Samuel, a founder of Trivard International Holdings in a statement made available to newsmen hinted that the book is necessary for future-ready leaders to navigate narrow paths created by poor leadership.

According to him, two well-known leaders wrote the foreword to the book. The first is Dr. Clyde Rivers, the president of I Change Nations, a prominent organization dedicated to promoting peace and civility worldwide….