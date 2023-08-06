LP Nat’l Youth leader promises N4trn to partner Tinubu on job creation, development

National Youth Leader of the Labour Party (LP), Comrade Eragbe Ansalem has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take advantage of its willingness to support the Federal government with about N4trn loan as part of its contribution to reflate the Nigerian economy and place her on a steady path of growth.

Anslem in an exclusive interview with NIGERIAN TRIBUNE said he has secured funds from two European Banks for investment interventions in infrastructure amongst which is the housing sector as well as the research and development institutes in the country.

The Labour Party (LP) youth leader said he believed that a public-private partnership with the federal government in its…