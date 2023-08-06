NEPC introduces orange peel, sorghum to list of non-oil export products

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has revealed that more new products have been introduced on the list of non-oil export commodities in a bid to improve investment in the country.

Speaking at the weekend in Abuja, the Executive Director of NEPC, Dr. Ezra Yakusak explained that “we are seeing new products in the non-oil export baskets, products like sorghum, orange peel, and many others are coming up on board.

He stated “before, these products were not exported but right now they have been exported and this is due to our export for survival campaign.“

It is on record that Nigeria is endowed with immense potential in some of the world’s most traded products…