NMA bemoans poor working condition of doctors in Nigeria

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) has lamented the poor working condition of doctors working in Nigeria’s healthcare system as it called on the relevant authorities and government at different levels to take the safety of the work environment very seriously.

The FCT NMA Chairman, Dr Charles Ugwuanyi, in a press conference on Sunday, at the thanksgiving mass to kick-Start the 2023 NMA-FCT week programme, also implored all members across the country to take the message to the different levels of government in their various states.

Ugwuanyi said: “We are all in a very mourning mood and while we pray for the repose of her soul and the souls of all the faithful…