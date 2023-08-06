No going back on demolition of illegal structures blocking canals — Delta govt

The Delta State government has begun opening up all major canals and water channels in the state as part of measures to ensure the free flow of water to existing rivers and prevent flooding in Warri, Uvwie, Udu, Sapele, Ughelli, and other endangered parts of the state.

This is coming following the prediction of heavy flooding, particularly in some coastal states of Nigeria by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet).

The Director-General, Special Duties, Frank Omare who monitored the clearing of the canals which started from Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area, down to Warri, Warri South Local Government Area, noted that the state government is determined to do the right…