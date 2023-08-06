Tanker drivers appeal to Tinubu to allow entry into country

Scores of trailer drivers returning back to Nigeria from the Republic of Niger have appealed to President Bola Tinubu-led administration to allow them entry back into the country so as to reunite with their families.

Sunday, Tribune gathered that most of the drivers were caught outside the country before the announcement of border closure, which denied them free access back to the country.

Our correspondent, who was at the Illela border to ascertain the situation, gathered that scores of trailers belonging to the country were currently at the entry post without permission to enter the country.

Some of the drivers who spoke with our correspondent confirmed that they have spent an…