To stabilise the Naira, Tinubu must probe the NNPC and oil sector —Yagbagi Sanni

The National Chairman of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Yagbagi Sanni, and presidential candidate of the party in the 2019 and 2023 elections speaks with General Editor, TAIWO ADISA, on the February 25, 2023, presidential election, difficulty of running against the party in power and why the government needs to deal with corruption in the oil sector. Excerpts:

You were a presidential candidate in the last election. How would you describe your experience?

What I can say is, you know our democracy is still developing and what happened, of course, was not anything you can describe as ideal. Though an ideal situation does not exist when it comes to politics, at least, there…