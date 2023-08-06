Why I have not been restored as Etsu Dazhi after dethronement ‒ Alhaji Gana Kpanje

The deposed Etsu Dazhi of Doko in Lavun Local Government Area of Niger State, Alhaji Mohammed Gana Kpanje has stated that for peace to reign in Doko community, the state government must have the courage to enforce the judgements of Court of Appeal, Abuja and that of High Court in Bida.

The embattled former traditional ruler explained that both judgements have put to rest two main issues that has been responsible for the crisis in Doko community, which he pointed out, is the Chieftaincy and Land disputes that has pitched two ruling houses against one another, calling on the State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago to summon the courage to enforce the judgements.

The Monarch was…