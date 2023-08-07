BBNaijaAllStars: Ilebaye, Ceec get strikes, no immunity guarantees for fighting in the house

Precious Odinaya better known as Ilebaye has been issued 2 strikes following her altercation with Cynthia Nwadiora and the occasion of physically assaulting 2 other housemates.

Their punishment was read out during the Sunday live eviction show anchored by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Cynthia Nwadiora better known as Ceec, was also not left out in the punishment, as she was found guilty of goading and bullying, escalating what was already a tense situation.

Ilebaye and Ceec have also been barred from participating in the Head of House, Black Envelope games and the the ‘Pardon Me Please’ process.

This means they are automatically up for eviction this week.

A final general warning…