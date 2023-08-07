Beron Youths condemn attack on innocent commuters

The Berom Youth Moulder Association (BYM) has condemned an incident where one person was killed and another injured in an attack by hoodlums when some traders were returning from the Kara cattle market in Jos South local government area of Plateau State.

According to a statement signed by the BYM National Publicity Secretary, Mr Rwang Tengwong, the unfortunate incident occurred on Sunday around Heipang District in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area between the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

It pointed out that as a result of the attack, one Umar Idris was killed, while the other victim is said to have sustained a gunshot injury and is currently receiving treatment at a…