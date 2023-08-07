Building the agile organisation – Tribune Online

Agility entails the ability to think, understand and move quickly and easily. An agile organisation can therefore be described as an organisation that can not only respond to but anticipate very quickly and easily, changes in the environment or the marketplace. In today’s business operations, the market constantly and with astounding rapidity, throws up new alternatives (read competition), technologies, socio-economic realities sometimes resulting in change in government policies and direction, new knowledge in product development, shift of value (and consequently, flow of reward) and customer preferences. To stay afloat and thrive therefore, demands an organisation that…