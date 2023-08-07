CBN set for rollover of Treasury-bills worth N153.99bn as stop rates rise

THERE are expectations that the stop rates of issuances will rise following recent signals from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to roll over maturing Treasury-bills worth N153.99 billion via the primary market.

The T-Bills are 91-day bills worth N4.52 billion, 182-day bills worth N1.31 billion and 364-day bills worth N148.15 billion.

Last week, system liquidity closed at N277.8 billion, 52.4 percent lower than prior week’s level as liquidity remained suppressed.

Similarly, dealers said that with sustained negative interest yield on fixed income securities assets, yield popped higher midweek amidst uncertainties in the Nigerian economy. The market continues to weigh…