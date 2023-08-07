CGC impressed with level of

Acting Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (CGC), Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, visited the Jibia-Magama border in Katsina state for a working visit and expressed his satisfaction with the level of compliance by the communities living in the border area.

Following a coup d’état in the neighbouring Niger Republic, there was a presidential directive to close the Nigeria-Niger border, and Adeniyi called on the communities around the borders to abide by the law and respect the presidential directives.

He clarified that the border closure initiated by President Bola Tinubu is not limited to Nigeria’s borders alone but applies to all ECOWAS countries that share…