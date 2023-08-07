Dangote Sugar, Rice, NASCON seek SEC approval for merger

ALIKO Dangote’s companies, Dangote Sugar Refinery, Dangote Rice Limited and NASCON Allied Industries Plc, have informed shareholders that they want to merge their operations.

Dangote Sugar disclosed in a statement recently that the company will seek shareholders’ approval and that of the capital market authority, Securities and Exchange Limited (SEC), before proceeding with the merger.

The company revealed that the merger was adopted after the Board of Directors’ meeting on July 28.

“Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc (the “company”) hereby notifies the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public that the Board of Directors of the company, at its meeting held on…